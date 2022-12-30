Conservative Editorial Praises George Santos For Duping ‘Stupid Woke America’ With Fake Diversity Claims

Scott McKay, a contributing editor at The American Spectator, came up with a new way of “owning the libs” on Thursday, by declaring the many lies of Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) laudable as he duped “stupid woke America.”

McKay’s take was published in the once well-considered publication under the headline, “Here’s To You, George Santos!”

While one might expect the piece would be satire, McKay’s argument is totally in earnest. “Everybody is wrong about George Santos. He’s not a villain, he’s a hero,” begins the article, adding:

Santos is, whether wittingly or otherwise, doing something Rush Limbaugh used to do to great effect: he’s illustrating absurdity by being absurd. Santos got elected to Congress from a Queens/Long Island district, flipping a Democrat seat Republican, and it turns out that pretty much everything in his origin story was a lie.

McKay then goes through the many lies of Santos, who at this point is a documented pathological liar who fibbed about everything from his employment history, his heritage, and even how his own mother died – falsely claiming she died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

McKay, despite his solid recap of Santos’s lies, still argues his sickness is actually great and not really the issue.

“But is George Santos the scandal? Hardly,” writes McKay.

“Think of Santos as a performance artist,” McKay declares, arguing:

Santos picked his line very well, knowing that if he did he would escape any media scrutiny at all. Say you’re a Wall Street whiz, that you’re gay and Jewish and that you come from Holocaust survivors, and that you’re a 9/11 victim, if only by proxy.

McKay eventually sums up his argument in two sentences. “George Santos read the room. He realized that Stupid Woke America values ‘diversity’ over competence or merit, and so he fed Stupid Woke America what it wanted,” McKay writes, later adding:

But now the mainstream media has centered upon Santos as the personification of everything that’s wrong in American politics, and for this reason and this reason alone, he’s worth defending.

McKay concludes by claiming that the lies and scandals on the left are the real problem and writes “Obama was president for eight years and had a half-dozen major scandals running practically every day he was in office.”

Even if this were the case, one would hope that conservatism and the American right would hold some principles, like say basic honesty and decency, above “owning the libs.”

