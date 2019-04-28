Cory Booker Campaign Event Interrupted After Van Crashes Into Building

A campaign event for Cory Booker was briefly interrupted after a van crashed into the Florida building where the event was being held on Sunday.

A campaign event for @CoryBooker in Miami Gardens was interrupted by a car crash just outside the cafe venue where the event was taking place. Fire rescue now on scene. pic.twitter.com/JIgGy12kj6 — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 28, 2019

According to the Miami Herald, the driver of a Ford Windstar crashed into the Miami Gardens building in what was reported to be an accident.

Booker was mid-speech and, according to the Herald, remained calm.

The Herald reports:

But Booker — who has received death threats from at least two South Florida men over the last six months — remained calm. He stuck around to take pictures and talk with a group of about 30 who came to see the U.S. Senator from New Jersey speak. Most the crowd returned and spent the next hour or so asking him questions.

Booker later told a local news outlet that as a former mayor, he knew he had to remain calm to deal with the crisis.

“I have been a former mayor. We have dealt with a lot of crises. The key is to remain calm and see what you can do to help other people,” Booker told Local 10.

The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

