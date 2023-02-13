Crowd Goes Silent As MTG Brings Up ‘Crashed’ 9/11 Jetliner to Argue Biden Could Have Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon Earlier

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referenced the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans in order to attack President Joe Biden while addressing a Lincoln Day dinner in Idaho over the weekend.

Greene spoke at the event hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and was receiving loud applause until she invoked 9/11 to argue Biden could have shot down the balloon over the continental U.S.

“It finally leaves the coast and then, oh, they shot it down. The excuses that were given on this were pathetic, absolutely pathetic. They told us it was too risky. Oh, it was too risky to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon. And do you know what a bunch of bullshit that is?” Greene declared as the crowd yelled and applauded in a now-viral clip.

“Yeah, They said it’s three school buses. Three school buses. Why? Okay, well, do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennsylvania, a jetliner?” Greene continued, referencing United Flight 93, as the room fell silent.

“Remember that? It didn’t kill anybody on the ground. Killed everyone on board, but it didn’t kill anyone on the ground. So they want to tell all of us that it was too risky to take down that Chinese spy balloon over rural Idaho or Montana or any of these other states or Alaska,” Greene continued to a quiet room.

“They’re liars. There you can only see it two ways,” she added.

“Either they’re liars or they’re cowards or our president is sold out to China,” she said as the crowd got back into it. “Oh, you know what? I’ll go with all three.”

Before entering Congress, Greene embraced 9/11 conspiracy theorists and publicly doubted that a plane ever crashed into the Pentagon. The passengers onboard United Flight 93 attempted to regain control of the hijacked plane once they realized the planes were being used as weapons and during the battle the plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania. The passengers onboard are honored as heroes for preventing further loss of life on 9/11.

Watch the full clip above

