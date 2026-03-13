‘Cuts Off Your F*cking Head’: Jewish Congressman Shares Death Threat Amid Surging Anti-Semitism

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) shared a disturbing death threat he received in a voicemail on social media to illustrate the kind of vitriol he and other Jewish members of Congress receive on a daily basis.

Miller, a former Trump aide and one of four Jewish Republican members of Congress, shared the audio Thursday under the caption, “Every day as a Jewish Member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats. For those asking ‘why is no one holding town halls?’…these are the people waiting for a planned event.”

In the audio, a man says, “Just for being a Jewish piece of sh*t who thinks they own the world, I hope some f*cking Arab motherf*cker jumps out of the bushes and cuts off your f*cking head.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) replied to Miller’s post, “I’m disgusted and pissed off. We need to do more as a society to root out antisemitism. We’re with you, Max.”

Miller posted hours after a man drove a car filled with explosives into one of Michigan’s largest synagogues, which is also a school. Authorities later identified the attacker, who was shot and killed at the scene, as a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen. The FBI called the attack a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

I’m disgusted and pissed off. We need to do more as a society to root out antisemitism. We’re with you, Max. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) March 12, 2026

Last summer, a man was arrested for allegedly threatening Miller and running him off the road. CNN reported at the time, “Feras S. Hamdan, 36, of Westlake, Ohio, was arrested after Miller filed and signed a complaint with police for aggravated menacing, as well as requested a protective order against him, according to police in Rocky River, a suburb of Cleveland.”

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