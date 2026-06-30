Mediaite founder Dan Abrams called out liberals who have attacked the Supreme Court as illegitimate after it dealt multiple blows to President Donald Trump‘s administration in recent days.

In a 6-3 vote on Tuesday, the Supreme Court essentially voted to uphold the 14th Amendment, rejecting Trump’s attempt to declare that children born to people in the U.S. temporarily or illegally are not citizens.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday to uphold a Mississippi law that allows officials to count mail-in ballots received up to five days after Election Day if they are postmarked by Election Day. Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the majority vote, among the three Democratic-appointed justices.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM, Abrams — the founder of Mediaite — questioned whether “liberals who have been whining about how illegitimate the Supreme Court is” will now apologize, given the Supreme Court’s continued penchant for handing down decisions which are unfavorable to the Trump administration.

“Are we finally going to be able to admit that the court is a very conservative court, but it still has nuance, it still reviews these things case by case, they’re not just going to defend Donald Trump at all costs?” Abrams asked.

While he emphasized that people have the right to disagree with Supreme Court rulings, he slammed those who have undermined “the integrity of the court” and questioned its legitimacy.

“That’s the problem, that’s what we’ve seen liberals doing again and again and again,” he said. “And once again, the Supreme Court has shown that it’s not in the tank! It’s a very conservative court. I disagree with some of the rulings, I agree with others. In fact, I agree with a lot of the rulings they’ve issued in the last couple of days. That’s not the question. The question is not, do you agree with every ruling? The question is…questioning the legitimacy of the court.”

Abrams equally criticized those on the far right who have been “whining” about the Supreme Court, such as those bemoaning Amy Coney Barrett’s vote to uphold the Mississippi Law.

“Oh stop it, this is what justices are supposed to do!” he said. “This nonsense about, ‘Well you know the liberals all stick together’ — the liberals are all sticking together because there is no question that what the President has been trying to do is radical. He is trying to overturn precedent. He is trying to change the rules. And so it’s not surprising that the three liberals on the court are not going to be supportive of that radical effort to overturn precedent. That’s not the liberals sticking together.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM.

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