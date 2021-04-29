De Blasio’s Spokesman Shreds Cuomo as a ‘Serial Sexual Harasser and Assaulter’: ‘I Don’t Care’ What He ‘Has to Say About Anything’

The ongoing feud between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) continues, with Cuomo slamming de Blasio’s reopening plans and the mayor’s spokesman taking a swipe at Cuomo’s scandals in response.

De Blasio had announced July 1 as his target for reopening New York City from coronavirus pandemic restrictions, which Cuomo called “irresponsible,” explaining that he hoped to see the reopening date earlier. “I don’t want to wait that long,” he said.

Bill Neidhardt, de Blasio’s press secretary, was unamused by the governor’s criticism of his boss. “I don’t care what a serial sexual harasser and assaulter and someone who covered up the deaths of thousands of people at nursing homes has to say about anything,” Niedhart said to a local reporter.

Cuomo and de Blasio have frequently battled over policies and strategies during the pandemic (among many other topics). Cuomo has insisted, as governor, he has the power to set state policy for Covid-19 protocols. New York remains in the state of emergency under Cuomo’s declaration last year at the beginning of the pandemic. De Blasio announced his July 1 plan Thursday before Cuomo held a scheduled briefing, and reportedly did not inform the governor of his intentions ahead of time.

