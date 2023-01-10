Dem Rep Accuses Republicans of ‘Defunding the Police,’ ‘Attacking’ Law Enforcement With Church Committee

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) tried flipping the narrative on Republicans on Tuesday by claiming that they are the ones looking to defund law enforcement.

Speaking to his fellow lawmakers following the days-long drama that ended with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker of the House, McGovern took particular issue with a committee that will reportedly investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is expected to lead the panel.

According to McGovern, such congressional oversight of law enforcement is itself politically motivated.

“Who decides what’s unconstitutional, illegal, or unethical? Mr. Jordan does,” McGovern said.

The Democrat framed the committee as a force to attack federal law enforcement agencies, declaring his party to be far more supportive of police than Republicans. McGovern also accused Republicans of creating the committee to do the bidding of Trump, who has found himself facing mounting legal troubles. McGovern referred to the president as a former “occupant” of the Oval Office.

McGovern said:

“Republicans claim to care about law enforcement, but this new committee is about attacking law enforcement. It’s about going after people, it’s about destroying people’s careers and lives, it’s about undermining the Department of Justice, defunding the police, and settling scores on behalf of the twice-impeached, disgraced former occupant of the Oval Office. The MAGA extremist fringe of the Republican Party will use this committee to push QAnon conspiracy theories and lies from Truth Social.”

According to McGovern, House Republicans want “fake investigations” into “non-existent scandals” like accusations of corruption against Hunter Biden stemming from his infamous laptop, just one probe Republicans have promised under their House majority.

“What is wrong with these people?” McGovern later asked, claiming the proposed subcommittee is meant to shut down investigations into the party’s “own wrongdoings.”

