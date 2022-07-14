Democratic Congressman Accuses GOP Candidate of Being ‘Latina When It Suits Her’

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) accused a Arizona Republican congressional candidate of being “Latina when it suits her.”

Tanya Contreras Wheeless is running in the GOP primary in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District on Aug. 2.

On Tuesday, Wheeless tweeted, “I am not a taco, but I am a proud, conservative Latina who looks forward to flipping #AZ04 in November!” This was in response to First Lady Jill Biden comparing Latinos to “breakfast tacos” during a speech on Monday. Through her spokesperson, Biden apologized.

“Tanya is Latina, Cuando le conviene,” tweeted Gallego on Wednesday. The Spanish translates to “when it suits her.”

Tanya is Latina, Cuando le conviene. https://t.co/FUGHEMNQFe — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 13, 2022

Wheeless fired back at Gallego in a tweet that included a full statement, which called his tweet “sexist and racist.”

“Hey @RubenGallego! Many women change their last name when they get married, but that doesn’t change who they are or where they came from. I am proud of my heritage and who I am – today and every day. I will use my name when and how I want,” she tweeted.

Hey @RubenGallego! Many women change their last name when they get married, but that doesn’t change who they are or where they came from. I am proud of my heritage and who I am – today and every day. I will use my name when and how I want. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/gYPRasL5SD — Tanya Contreras Wheeless (@tanyaforarizona) July 13, 2022

