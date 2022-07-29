Democratic Congresswoman Flips Off GOP Bench During Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) flipped off the GOP bench as she trotted past it during the Congressional Baseball Game.

Thursday’s game was played for charity and is one of the few bipartisan moments in Washington.

Sanchez was up to bat during one of the later innings and was walked by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX). After running to first base, Sanchez was replaced by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). On her way back to the Democratic bench, she passed the GOP bench, briefly looked at them and then gave it the middle finger.

The GOP shut out the Democrats, 10-0, to win their second consecutive Congressional Baseball Game.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

