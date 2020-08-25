Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall blamed her “staff and interns” on Monday for writing a now-deleted message on Twitter dismissing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — whose parents are Indian immigrants — as “a white woman.”

In response to Haley saying in her speech at the Republican National Convention that the United States “is not a racist country,” Marshall tweeted, “Says a white woman.”

After journalists pointed out that Haley is the daughter of two Indian immigrants, Marshall deleted the tweet and blamed it on her “interns.”

Nikki Haley was born to two Indian immigrants. https://t.co/D7SHKBmV0u — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2020

Uhhh Nikki Haley is the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa pic.twitter.com/13XbIrOuXB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 25, 2020

“Full disclosure it is physically impossible for me to do all of my social media that’s why I have staff and interns this was not one of my tweets and it was incorrect so I took it down,” Marshall claimed, adding, “for years my staff have posted when i’m on vacation, out of town, etc without incident. Now it wont be happening going forward.”

Full disclosure it is physically impossible for me to do all of my social media that’s why I have staff and interns this was not one of my tweets and it was incorrect so I took it down — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

I agree with you on the poor judgement re: the intern- but for years my staff have posted when i’m on vacation, out of town, etc without incident. Now it wont be happening going forward https://t.co/K327v2E3ZT — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

