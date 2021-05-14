Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is seeking co-sponsors for his resolution to censure three GOP representatives for their statements minimizing the violence of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol during a hearing Wednesday, CNN’s Ryan Nobles reported Friday.

According to Cicilline’s letter, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) all “lied about the facts of the insurrection and even suggested that the attack was a ‘normal tourist trip.’”

“These three members dangerously mischaracterized what happened that day and showed more sympathy for the domestic terrorists than the Capitol police officers who died during the attack,” Cicilline also wrote.

“These members cannot be allowed to rewrite history at their convenience by disrespecting the sacrifices made by Capitol police officers and downplaying the violent, destructive intent that rioters carried into this sacred building,” Cicilline added. “The January 6th insurrection was an attack on our democracy that we must continue to defend against today.”

Cicilline did not provide text of the resolution, saying in the letter that it is “forthcoming,” and requested a response by close of business on Monday.

