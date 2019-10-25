PragerU co-founder Dennis Prager compared the “assault on free speech” today to slavery, during an interview on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily Friday.

“This is the wake up call to the greatest crisis in American history since slavery, and that is the assault on free speech, and I don’t exaggerate,” Prager declared while promoting his new movie with Adam Carolla, No Safe Spaces.

“I’ve been on radio 35 years, and I may be wrong, but I never exaggerate what I believe,” he continued. “There is no question to me this is the greatest threat to the fundamental value of America — liberty — in its history, and certainly since slavery.”

“We have to wake up America,” Prager added, claiming, “The greatest fears in America are all fears of the left… They’re fears of LGBTQ activists.”

Prager also praised his own movie, commenting, “I am in the film. The people who made the film did a great job. This is a great film. I’ve seen it four times. I would be riveted if I saw it a fifth time,” and claimed, “You really can bring a liberal– not a leftist — but a liberal relative because there are a lot of people who are liberal in this film who are frightened by what’s happening on campuses, as well.”

Earlier this month, Prager declared in a video that men have started to grow beards because it’s become the only way to say, “Hello, I’m not a female.”

