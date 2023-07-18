DeSantis Celebrates Physical Removal of Pride Flag-Bearing Protestor: ‘Leave Our Children Alone!’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received a standing ovation as he yelled at a protestor holding a pride flag who was being physically removed from a campaign speech.

On Monday, the GOP presidential candidate was addressing supporters in Tega Cay, South Carolina, when an LGBT+ activist unfurled a pride flag and reportedly began shouting slogans from behind where DeSantis was speaking.

The governor spoke for roughly 45 minutes before taking questions from an audience of 850 supporters at the community center. The protestor unfurled the traditional Gay Pride flag while DeSantis was mocking President Joe Biden and his treatment of a seventh grandchild born out of wedlock.

“He’s sitting here talking about all of our children,” DeSantis said as the flag was unfurled. “I have something to say to him. Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas? At least acknowledge he exists. Before you worry about our children.”

During those comments, a security detail had the protestor removed, and while he was being escorted out, DeSantis appeared to condemn the flag, saying, “And they shouldn’t be worrying about our children either. We don’t want you indoctrinating our children. Leave our kids alone.”

The crowd stood and applauded DeSantis’ comments, not concerned, apparently, about the protestor’s right to free speech.

Watch above via Breaking911.

