DeSantis Megadonor Tells Fox News, ‘I Think Donald Trump Should Drop Out of the Race’

A major Republican donor who previously supported Donald Trump said the former president should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race so Ron DeSantis can become the GOP nominee.

On Tuesday’s Your World on Fox News, Hal Lambert explained to host Neil Cavuto why he now supports the Florida Governor.

“Number one, Donald Trump can only serve one term,” Lambert said. “He’ll effectively be a lame duck almost on day one if he were to win. But I don’t think he can win the general. That’s the number two reason. I don’t think he can win the general. There’s states that matter and we all know what those are. It’s gonna be things like Nevada and Arizona and Virginia, Wisconsin. I don’t see Trump winning any of those states. And we can’t win if we don’t win those states.”

Lambert then praised DeSantis and said, “It’s time to move on” from Trump.

“What do you think when the president refers to Ron DeSantis – among a number of names – [as] Ron DeSanctimonious and things like that?” Cavuto asked.

“Look, it’s not going over well,” Lambert responded. “The audience doesn’t cheer for it. In fact, sometimes they boo. So, I don’t think people want to see that… We want to unite the country. And we can’t have name-calling. We’ve got to move to an adult conversation on real issues and I think Desantis brings that to the table.”

Lambert said Americans don’t want a rematch of Trump vs. Joe Biden before telling the former president he should exit the race.

“I think Donald Trump should drop out the race, quite frankly, for the better of the country,” he said. “I think he should drop out of the race.”

Trump currently maintains a lead in the polls of more than 30 percentage points. In particular, he leads DeSantis 53.5% to 20.8%, according to an aggregate of polls as of May 23.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com