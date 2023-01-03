‘Disaster’: Don Jr. Blasts Matt Gaetz For Threatening a Democrat as House Speaker

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for threatening having Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as Speaker of the House.

“We all want House leadership to be as conservative as possible, but I’m not okay with throwing House Leadership to Dems & Never Trumpers. Being fine with Hakeem Jeffries becoming Speaker simply out of spite for McCarthy isn’t what any Republican voted for in November. Disaster,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

McCarthy said on Tuesday that House Freedom Caucus members, which includes Gaetz, would rather have Jeffries be Speaker. Jeffries has already been elected by the House Democratic caucus as the lower congressional chamber’s minority leader, the first black congressional leader of either party.

“Last night I was presented the only way to have 218 votes if I provided certain members with certain positions, certain gavels … to have certain budgets,” McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday. “And they even came to the position where one Matt Gaetz said I don’t care if go to plurality and we elect Hakeem Jeffries and it hurts the new frontline members not to get re-elected. Well, that’s not about America and I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves.”

