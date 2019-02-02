DNC Chair Tom Perez Rips Northam After Presser: ‘Hatred and Racism Have No Place in Our Democracy’

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign Saturday, shortly after the Democrat held a strange press conference denying he was one of the people in a racist photo recently unearthed from his med school yearbook.

After an initial statement apologizing for the photo — which showed one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe — Northam held a press conference insisting he was not in the picture on his own yearbook page, and declined to step down.

Shortly afterwords, Perez issued a statement noting he spoke to Northam Saturday morning.

“His past actions are completely antithetical to everything the Democratic Party stands for,” Perez wrote. “Virginians and people across the country deserve better from their leaders, and it is clear that Ralph Northam has lost their trust and his ability to govern. The Democratic Party believes that diversity is our greatest strength and that hatred and racism have no place in our democracy. And we will never hesitate to hold accountable people who violate those values, regardless of their party affiliation.”

“It’s time for Ralph Northam to step aside and let Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax serve Virginians as their next Governor,” Perez continued. “Justin is a dedicated public servant who is committed to building a brighter future for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

