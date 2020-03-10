Because pronouncing Joe Biden senile is apparently not enough for conservatives, Donald Trump Jr. decided to take things up a notch and diagnose the former vice president with Alzheimer’s.

“From the Alzheimers association webpage: Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias,” the president’s scion said on Twitter. “A 50 year career politician doesn’t snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue.

From the Alzheimers association webpage “Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias” A 50 year career politician doesn’t snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue. https://t.co/A6ZOee6TkM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2020

Trump Jr. was referring to Biden’s contentious encounter on Tuesday with an auto plant worker in Detroit who accused him of trying to “end” the Second Amendment. “You’re full of sh*t,” Biden shot back as the two of them launched into an exchange where the ex-veep defended his position that assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ought to be banned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]