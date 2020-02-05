comScore

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

By Charlie NashFeb 5th, 2020, 2:57 pm

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. called for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator announced he would be voting to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” wrote Trump Jr. in a Twitter post. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.”

Trump Jr. followed up the post with the hashtag #ExpelMitt.

“There’s no question in my mind that were their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did,” claimed Romney on the Senate floor, Wednesday, calling the president’s action’s “an appalling abuse of public trust,” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values.”

