Election Denier and GOP Nominee in Arizona Has Twitter Account Restored After Complaining to Elon Musk

The Twitter account of Republican Arizona nominee for Secretary of State Mark Finchem was restored on Monday after Elon Musk personally intervened.

Finchem was temporarily suspended by Twitter a week before the election. He complained on Facebook Monday afternoon.

“Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election,” Finchem wrote. “They are trying to put their thumb on the scales of this election. Tag Elon Musk and tell him to unban me right now. I am the Secretary of State nominee in a swing state running against the criminal Soros-funded candidate.”

It was not clear why Finchem’s account was suspended, but he was prevented from posting and his profile was set to read-only.

Finchem received a helping hand later on Twitter from Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump.

Ellis posted a message from Finchem and she appealed directly to Twitter’s new owner and sole board member. Musk vowed to look into the issue.

Looking into it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Two hours later, Finchem’s account was restored – presumably by Musk. It is not clear what led to Finchem’s suspension, or what role Musk played in ending it.

We are back! Thank you @elonmusk for stopping the commie who suspended me from Twitter a week before the election. Twitter is much better with you at the helm. Thank you @MediaRightNews1 @JennaEllisEsq @KariLake @Brick_Suit & others for spreading the word! #AZSOS https://t.co/TfdJNnnuIm — Mark Finchem #JustFollowTheLaw VoteFinchem.com (@RealMarkFinchem) October 31, 2022

Finchem has made denying the results of the 2020 election a hallmark of his campaign to become Arizona’s top elections official. On Oct. 5, he was asked by CBS News if President Joe Biden won the election.

“Apparently so,” he responded.

Asked if he believed Biden legitimately won, he said, “I didn’t say that… He is the president.”

