‘Electoral Malpractice’: Populist Right Pundit Rips Trump For ‘Morally Gross’ Praise of Musk Firing Workers Who Wanted to Strike

Controversial columnist and former New York Post op-ed editor, Sohrab Ahmari, torched former President Donald Trump for praising Elon Musk for firing workers who wanted to strike in order to get better working conditions.

Ahmari, a long-time vocal Trump supporter, shared a clip from Trump’s Monday night interview with Musk and wrote, “I won’t mince words: This is hideous. And it makes it harder and harder for me to try to imagine wringing genuine populism out of Trump 2024.”

The pro-Trump pundit added, “Trump won a decisive marginal share of union households in 2016 by lambasting corporate bosses. Now he’s chuckling with Elon, an oligrach, about firing striking workers. It’s electoral malpractice, in addition to being morally gross.”

In the clip Ahmari shared, which was posted by the Kamala Harris campaign, Trump tells Musk, “I mean, I look at what you do.”

“You walk in, you say, You want to quit? They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone,” Trump said as Musk laughed.

Ahmari, who is also a former Wall Street Journal editor, has long fought against traditional conservative values in the Republican Party and has heralded the populism coming from MAGA as the ideology he believes the GOP should embrace.

“ Those who think the conservative movement has the solutions to the nation’s crises should vote for a conventional GOP candidate. But those who believe the conservative movement is part of the problem should support Donald Trump,” wrote Ahmari in a 2022 column calling for Trump to yet again be the GOP nominee for president.

Ahmari came to prominence during the Trump years as he promoted Trump’s agenda and actively fought against traditional Republicans. He and conservative writer David French had a lengthy spat in the media that culminated in a public debate moderated by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat. Ahmari has also made headlines for advocating that the GOP move away from its traditional embrace of limited government and instead use government as a tool to enforce its socially conservative agenda.