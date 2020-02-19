Wednesday night’s Democratic debate kicked off with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar taking turns absolutely savaging Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire whose surge in the polls earned him a spot on the stage for the first time this campaign.

Warren delivered a particularly brutal assault on the former mayor of New York.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, after Sanders opened the debate with a shot at Bloomberg.

“A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she said, prompting gasps from the audience. “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk.”

“Look, I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time and left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing to get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump,” she said.

