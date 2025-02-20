Elon Musk Crashes CPAC Stage And Is Given a Golden Chainsaw: I’m ‘Living the Meme’

Elon Musk brandished a golden chainsaw onstage at CPAC Thursday that was gifted to him by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Milei, who has been likened to his country’s version of President Donald Trump, was present at the annual conference and teased on X he had offered Musk the gift.

“The Chainsaw has arrived at DOGE…!!!” he wrote.

The libertarian South American leader posted a video of him gifting the chainsaw to Musk set with George Thorogood’s 1982 hit “Bad to the Bone.”

The Chainsaw has arrived at DOGE…!!! VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO

Cc: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jr7vwwGFKU — Javier Milei (@JMilei) February 20, 2025

In the clip, Musk asked Milei, “Does it work?”

The SpaceX CEO was later introduced on the CPAC stage by Newsmax TV host Rob Schmitt. While Musk was being showered with praise, Milei approached him with the chainsaw.

“This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy!” Musk declared. “Chainsaw!”

“Alright, I love it,” Musk said as the crowd cheered him.

In reference to the DOGE meme and his pseudo-Trump administration government agency currently cutting federal agencies and jobs, Musk declared, “I have become the meme. Yeah, pretty much. It’s like, there’s living the dream and living the meme, and it’s pretty much what’s happening, you know? I mean, DOGE started out as a meme, think about it, and now it’s real. Isn’t that crazy? But it’s cool.”

As crowd members called out to him, Musk declared, “I love you guys, too.”

