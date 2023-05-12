Eric Adams Met With Turned Backs and Heckling From NY Law Students as He Speaks at Their Graduation

City University of New York Law School students booed, heckled, and turned their backs on New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he delivered a commencement address on Friday.

The new grads did not disappoint during the speech. Lots of heckling, most grads turned their backs pic.twitter.com/D8uLMAyTMU — ɐılıs (@ilissilia) May 12, 2023

According to the New York Daily News, Adams delivered a speech urging the graduates to “participate about improving the lives of the people of this city.” Adams also touted his service as a police officer, saying “For 22 years of my life, I wore a bullet proof vest and protected the children and families of this city as a police officer. So I know what it is. I know what it takes to hold this city together.”

The assertion was was met with boos, to which Adams responded by explaining “We have a lot of challenges, a lot of things that it needs discipline. And just as you see these graduates here, I know what it is to protest.”

A spokesman for the mayor said that he “respects the rights of the graduates who peacefully protested today just like he peacefully protested countless times throughout his career.”

He continued:

As the mayor always says, this city may have 8.8 million people, but it also has 35 million opinions. We thank these graduates for going into the field of law and their willingness to serve their communities — helping those who are disadvantaged, crafting public policy and legislation, or serving in public office themselves. The mayor looks forward to seeing how these graduates serve our city in the future.

Students were protesting a variety of issues, including Jordan Neely’s recent death on the subway, but they were primarily concerned about proposed cuts to CUNY’s budget.

On Thursday, students, faculty and staff protested against proposed cuts totaling $155 million, which would likely lead to the loss of 235 positions.

