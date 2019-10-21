Eric Trump: ‘Why Is It That Every Family Goes Into Politics and Enriches Themselves?’

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump questioned why every family that gets into politics ends up enriching itself, and called out former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during an appearance on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, Saturday.

“They have a candidate that lies about being Cherokee Indian when she’s one one-thousandth and twenty-fourth Cherokee. You have a guy whose son is embezzling money from everybody and enriching himself off of his father’s position,” Trump declared, adding that Biden and his family are “pompous and they are above it all, and if I was doing the same thing that that family was doing I’d be in jail.”

“Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves?” questioned Trump. “We’re the only family… We stopped doing deals when my father became… He was a businessman. We are business people. We stopped doing deals when he went into politics. Guess what? All these kids, they started doing deals when their family went into politics, and it’s sickening.”

Watch above via Fox News.

