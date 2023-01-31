Ex-Boyfriend of Rep. George Santos Speaks Out, Branding Him a ‘Psychopathic Liar’

Rep. George Santos’ ex-boyfriend recently spoke out about the controversial congressman and branded him a “psychopathic liar.”

Fox 5 New York, got the exclusive interview with Pedro Vilarva who says he met Santos in 2014 when he was 18 and Santos was 26.

At the time, he knew George Santos as Anthony Devolder.

“He never showed that he was the psychopathic liar that he’s showing to be right now,” Vilarva told the news outlet. “He said a lie, he gets caught on the lie, and then he says another lie to cover up that lie.”

When the pair met, Vilarva described Santos as “so sweet, and he was very caring.” But that illusion would soon fall apart when months into their relationship, Pedro would discover that Santos was actually married to a woman.

Vilarva says constituents are not the only people Santos has lied to. He alleges that Santos gifted him tickets to Hawaii one Christmas which “he later learned did not exist.”

“I actually called Delta myself, and they told me there was never a single payment made,” Vilarva said.

“Pedro also says Santos stole his cellphone and sold it for cash,” Fox 5 reported.

Despite the mystery that surrounds Santos and his questionable resume, he appears to be ignoring the growing calls to resign. A decision even Vilarva isn’t shocked by.

“His ego is too big to resign,” he said.

