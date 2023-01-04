Ex-Trump Aide Wrecks ‘Brat’ Matt Gaetz: ‘You Hate McCarthy’ Because He Didn’t Defend You ‘Screwing Call Girls’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was ripped into by a former advisor to Donald Trump over his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House.

On Wednesday, Sam Nunberg, a strategist who advised Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted at Gaetz and accused him of only opposing McCarthy for Speaker because the Republican leader would not defend Gaetz against accusations he’d slept with “call girls.”

Nunberg’s tweet was in response to Gaetz claiming he’d been told by a colleague that McCarthy was in for an “endless war.” This would be after McCarthy lost multiple rounds of voting to become Speaker of the House.

“He texted one of my colleagues who didn’t vote for him: ‘I am ready to fund an endless war.’ I’m assuming this is in *addition* to Ukraine,” Gaetz tweeted.

Nunberg told the Trump supporter to listen to his “daddy” and support McCarthy, referring to Trump calling for Republicans to unite following McCarthy failing to gain enough support from his own party.

“Fuck off @mattgaetz,” Nunberg tweeted. “You hate McCarthy because he didn’t issue a press release defending you for screwing call girls. Maybe you are being an arsonist gadfly because you are suffering from early late stage syphilis? Listen to your daddy Donald and cut this shit out you brat.”

Fuck off @mattgaetz. You hate McCarthy because he didn’t issue a press release defending you for screwing call girls. Maybe you are being an arsonist gadfly because you are suffering from early late stage syphilis? Listen to your daddy Donald and cut this shit out you brat. https://t.co/qXQg2aiIbQ — Sam Nunberg (@NunbergSam) January 4, 2023

Trump took to Truth Social to push for McCarthy as Speaker after Tuesday’s vote.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!” the former president wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com