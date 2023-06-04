Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Endorses Democrat RFK Jr. for President: ‘He Can and Will’ Beat DeSantis, Trump, Biden

Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Inc. Jack Dorsey on Sunday officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, saying that the Democrat “can and will” beat Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis in addition to President Joe Biden.

Dorsey tweeted a clip of RFK Jr. speaking with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner last week, which on YouTube was titled, “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”

“He can and will,” Dorsey wrote in the tweet sharing the clip.

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

When a Twitter user replied asking whether Dorsey was “endorsing or just predicting,” the former Twitter CEO replied, “Both.”

Both — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

Dorsey also said that the fact that the DNC won’t “allow” Kennedy’s nomination is “all the more reason” to support the candidate.

Even more reason — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

In the video that Dorsey shared from Fox News, Kennedy, who has been taking heavy fire, told Faulkner that his internal polling shows him “stronger against both the Republican candidates than Joe Biden.”

Kenney has accepted an invitation from current Twitter CEO Elon Musk to a Twitter Spaces event about his candidacy, following the ultimately extremely successful such event with Gov. DeSantis. He has also caught the attention of other celebrities since declaring.

