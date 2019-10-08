FBI’s ‘Top Press Officer’ Resigned For Lying About Accepting Baseball Tickets From CNN Reporter

The FBI’s “top press officer” reportedly resigned last year after he lied about accepting exclusive baseball tickets from a CNN reporter on at least two occasions.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, which obtained relevant documents, the “FBI’s top press officer during the Hillary Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations accepted tickets to a Washington Nationals game from a CNN correspondent and lied about it repeatedly during interviews with the Justice Department’s inspector general.”

“Michael Kortan, who served as assistant director of public affairs, displayed a ‘lack of candor’ during multiple interviews under oath with the DOJ watchdog about how he obtained the tickets, who he went with, and whether he reimbursed the CNN journalist,” the Daily Caller reported, adding that Kortan “worked closely” with the reporter and had “daily contact.”

It was also reported that the press officer’s offense was discovered “during a review of his text messages as part of the investigation into the FBI’s activities during the 2016 presidential election,” and that he accepted tickets, which were for exclusive members-only seating, on at least two occasions.

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., responded to the news on Twitter, commenting, “Yikes!!!”

“Hey @CNNPR. Which one of your reporters was caught giving baseball tickets to an FBI official? Will that reporter be disciplined?” asked Arthur Schwartz, an “informal adviser to Donald Trump Jr.” according to the New York Times.

