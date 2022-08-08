‘F*CK YOU!’ Trump Supporters Surround Mar-a-Lago to Protest FBI Raid

By Sarah RumpfAug 8th, 2022, 10:44 pm
 
trump supporters protest outside of Mar-A-Lago after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's home

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are gathering outside of Mar-A-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida home, Monday evening to protest the FBI’s execution of a search warrant there earlier, and unsurprisingly, they have strong feelings about it.

NBC6 reporter Cristian Benavides tweeted several short videos from the scene along the road outside of Mar-A-Lago, showing supporters with large Trump signs and flags. A passerby can be overheard calling out “Hey, f*ck Trump!” — getting an immediate “F*ck you!” in response.

Benavides noted that several Trump supporters were driving vehicles adorned with Trump flags “back and forth” from Mar-A-Lago to another group of supporters who are about a half mile away on the bridge to Palm Beach.

In another short video, Benavides interviewed a Trump supporter, identified as a Cuban exile who had lived in South Florida for 58 years.

“I think this is really wrong,” she said about the FBI warrant, because “if this is happening with Trump,” why wasn’t it happening with other people, listing off Hunter Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi, who was recently arrested for an alleged DUI.

Other local residents posted photos and videos from the scene along the roadway, noting the police presence.

Getty photographers on scene captured additional images of the protesters.

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

