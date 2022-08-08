‘F*CK YOU!’ Trump Supporters Surround Mar-a-Lago to Protest FBI Raid

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are gathering outside of Mar-A-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida home, Monday evening to protest the FBI’s execution of a search warrant there earlier, and unsurprisingly, they have strong feelings about it.

NBC6 reporter Cristian Benavides tweeted several short videos from the scene along the road outside of Mar-A-Lago, showing supporters with large Trump signs and flags. A passerby can be overheard calling out “Hey, f*ck Trump!” — getting an immediate “F*ck you!” in response.

This is the scene near Mar-A-Lago where some Trump supporters have gathered @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/n9jsnKKO1J — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

The scene outside Mar-A-Lago where a search warrant was conducted earlier today Trump supporters have gathered in front of Mar-A-Lago as well@nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/giugzoCYCU — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

Benavides noted that several Trump supporters were driving vehicles adorned with Trump flags “back and forth” from Mar-A-Lago to another group of supporters who are about a half mile away on the bridge to Palm Beach.

This group of Trump supporters is located near Mar-A-Lago about a half mile away at the entrance of the bridge into Palm Beach There are multiple vehicles with Trump flags driving back and forth between this group and Mar-A-Lago@nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/F4tzWrVAaZ — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

In another short video, Benavides interviewed a Trump supporter, identified as a Cuban exile who had lived in South Florida for 58 years.

“I think this is really wrong,” she said about the FBI warrant, because “if this is happening with Trump,” why wasn’t it happening with other people, listing off Hunter Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi, who was recently arrested for an alleged DUI.

We spoke to this Trump supporter in front of Mar-A-Lago, a cuban exile who has lived in South Florida for the past 58 years – she says she’s there to show her support @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Kh2NqIp5Ip — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

Other local residents posted photos and videos from the scene along the roadway, noting the police presence.

Getty photographers on scene captured additional images of the protesters.

Watch the videos above, via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com