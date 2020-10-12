In yet another remarkably sweet moment, Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old boy who received Joe Biden’s help and guidance over his speech impediment, left an encouraging video message for the Democratic presidential nominee — wishing him luck amid the 2020 election.

Harrington’s first message to Biden and to voters was played at the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, during which he told viewers of an encounter he had with Biden while the former vice president campaigned in New Hampshire this year.

Harrington also praised Biden for making him feel confident despite his stutter and helping him put together his speech.

Some of Biden’s advice must have stuck, as Harrington’s stutter was barely recognizable during his latest video message to the nominee:

Brayden — you have heart, courage, and maturity beyond your years. You have unlimited potential — and I can’t wait to see what your future holds. pic.twitter.com/7t2mHOXNMa — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 11, 2020

“When I first met you, I was holding in all those, all fear and feelings about my stutter, and it was really good to let that out to you — to somebody that I felt a connection with and to somebody who stutters,” Harrington said.

Although most of the message was spent giving Biden words of encouragement, Harrington took a small swipe at President Donald Trump’s debate performance.

“I just want to let you know that it’s ok to have a block,” Harrington continued. “And you’re probably not going to get a word out, this next debate. If you get a block, just do what you normally and keep that faith in your heart. And always remember that we’re going to be rooting for you and that we’re here for you.”

Biden shared some words in return, commending Harrington for his maturity and his courage — and especially for speaking publicly despite his stutter.

Watch above via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]