‘F***ING AMATEUR HOUR’: House Democrat Goes Nuclear on Biden for Changing Course on D.C. Law

President Joe Biden surprised Democratic lawmakers on Thursday by telling them he would sign a resolution overturning a new law in Washington, D.C.

The law, which the district council passed over the veto of Mayor Muriel Bowser, eases penalties for a variety of criminal offenses, including violent crimes.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution to overturn the law, but it still requires the approval of the Senate. Last month, 173 Democrats voted against the measure, citing respect for D.C.’s “home rule.” Thirty-one Democrats joined Republicans in voting to overturn.

Biden informed Democrats attending a Senate lunch on Thursday he will sign the resolution if it gets to his desk, thus overturning D.C.’s law.

As word spread after the meeting, some Democratic lawmakers were unhappy to say the least.

“The White House f***** this up royally,” an anonymous House Democrat texted The Hill.

The lawmaker noted Biden previously said he supports D.C.’s right to self-governance and would oppose the very kind of resolution he now said he would sign.

“So a lot of us who are allies voted no in order to support what the White House wanted. And now we are being hung out to dry,” the lawmaker added. “F****** AMATEUR HOUR. HEADS SHOULD ROLL OVER AT THE WHITE HOUSE OVER THIS.”

The Democrat stated other lawmakers are “EXTREMELY pissed” about Biden’s comments.

The president took to Twitter on Thursday to reiterate what he told lawmakers privately.

“I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule – but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings,” Biden tweeted. “If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did – I’ll sign it.”

Biden’s pledge to abide by D.C.’s self-governance appears at odds with his promise to overturn laws passed by the district.

The District of Columbia notably lacks voting members in the U.S. House and Senate, as its license plates remind us.

