Billionaire Mark Cuban deleted an X post branding anyone who criticized him a “f*cking idiot” after he attended a press conference with President Donald Trump.

The president spoke to the press about TrumpRx.gov, a program aimed at offering discounted pricing for medication, and announced that it would offer 600 low-cost generic drugs in partnership with Amazon, GoodRx and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. The latter, Cuban’s company, sells pharmaceutical drugs at cost with a 15 percent markup and a fixed $5 fee, plus $5 for shipping.

Cuban has previously been a staunch critic of Trump and ardently endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

His presence behind Trump at the lectern, and his subsequent refusal to comment on his politics while standing outside the White House, drew ire and sarcastic snubs from Trump critics on social media.

In a now-deleted post, Cuban appeared to respond directly to the criticism.

“If anyone thinks I’m going to put politics ahead of helping Americans reduce their cost of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, they are f*cking idiot,” he wrote. “Tell me one person who thinks that healthcare economics are well run in this country. It’s the biggest affordability issue, and, the greatest fear of most families is that they won’t be able to afford a significant healthcare or medication cost. The goal is the goal. And that goal is to change healthcare. I’ve been saying it for years and will continue to work on this.”

Cuban took to X in a subsequent post, claiming he deleted the former as the cursing hindered his message.

“Deleted the last post because I decided cursing didn’t make my point,” he wrote. “It hurt it. And I rarely care about cursing.”

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