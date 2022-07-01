As Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education law took effect on Friday, various teachers and teachers’ unions across the state sounded the alarm on new guidelines and regulations that many deemed discriminatory.

The law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law and has sparked new rules in school districts across Florida, including by the Leon County School Board, which unanimously voted to approve a new LGBTQ Inclusive School Guide.

NBC News pointed out on Thursday that the guide includes a provision that requires teachers to out some LGBTQ students to their parents.

“Upon notification or determination of a student who is open about their gender identity, parents of the affected students will be notified of reasonable accommodation options available,” the guidelines say.

“Parents or students who have concerns about rooming assignments for their student’s upcoming overnight event based on religious or privacy concerns may request an accommodation,” the guide adds.

In another district, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) reported that school officials “verbally warning educators not to wear rainbow articles of clothing and to remove pictures of their same-sex spouses from their desks and LGBTQ safe space stickers from classroom doors.”

Clinton McCracken, the Orange Country CTA president, tweeted in response, “Orange County teachers are being told they can’t wear rainbows. LGBTQ+ students need us to stand up for them, not try to push them back into the closet.”

NBC noted that the school district confirmed that “staff members who come into contact with students in kindergarten through third grade were cautioned about LGBTQ issues.”

The report adds that in June another school district in Palm Beach County asked teachers to review all course materials and “flag” and books with content related to “sexual orientation, gender identity or race.”

The district’s review of content had previously resulted in the removal of books such as I Am Jazz and Call Me Max, which are about gender identity.

NBC reached out to the Florida department of education, which blasted the educator’s concerns as “fake news.”

Alex Lanfranconi, the director of communications for the Florida Department of Education, added in a statement, “It’s no surprise that activists and teachers’ unions are creating a false narrative to sow confusion among the public.”

“HB 1557 prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Grades K-3,” he added.

