House Intelligence Committee Democrats have released the closed-door transcripts of the testimony that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Ambassador Michael McKinley gave to Congress’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch drew intrigue last month when reports described how she told impeachment investigators that Trump removed her from her position due to “unfounded and false claims” which may have a connection to the activities of Rudy Giuliani. Pages 192-193 of the transcript shows that as Yovanovitch reacted to Trump’s infamous phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she was also asked what she thought about how Trump saying “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news, so I just want to let you know that.”

“I was shocked,” Yovanovitch answered, continuing to say” I was very surprised…that the President would speak about me or any ambassador in that way to a foreign counterpart.”

After that, Yovanovitch was asked to respond to the part of the call memorandum where Trump said “Well, she’s going to go through some things.”

“I didn’t know what it meant. I was very concerned. I still am,” she responded.

“Did you feel threatened?” Yovanovitch was asked, to which, she answered “yes.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]