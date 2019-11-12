In response to former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nick Haley’s insinuations that she helped stop a coup attempt by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly against President Donald Trump, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt claimed Vice President Mike Pence would likely be replaced by Haley at some point before the 2020 presidential election.

“I think when we look back to the early days of this administration, we were still jawed and shocked by all of the chaos. The travel ban, all of it, by all of the irregularities, that we see a former Marines Corp. 4-star General, former CEO of Exxon, trying to conduct themselves with some probates, some rectitude in the office, trying to make sure that the President of the United State is making lawful, smart, proper decisions and following the procedures, the process, and relying on the expertise,” Schmidt declared during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Tuesday. “I don’t think that is a coup, but I find her statements on this not particularly credible.”

“I think they speak to her ambition and I think Mike Pence is probably hanging out back there, thinking, ‘Hey, I got 1 in 365 chance at picking the day that Trump’s going to dump me from the ticket and put her on some time in the next year. That’s what this is all about,” he continued, claiming, “It’s about currying favor. She wants to be vice president. She wants to be vice president on the Republican ticket in 2020. And I think there’s an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket because he has an enormous problem with women. Suburban women, particularly.”

“He’s entirely transactional. Loyalty is a one-way street,” Schmidt concluded. “And so she’s clearly angling for the job, and when you look at the politics of it, she would serve his immediate political interests in a way that Pence can’t. So I would suggest that he’s going to be gone and she’ll be in.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

