The U.S. filed suit against Omarosa Manigault this week, for “knowingly and willfully failing to file” her financial disclosure paperwork after being fired from the Trump administration.

The government is seeking a $50,000 civil fine in the complaint, filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Reuters reports that Omaraso has had since January of 2018 to file the disclosure, and was give “several reminders” by White House ethics lawyers to take care of it.

Since being fired by the White House, Omarosa has been a frequent critic of the Trump, and in addition to her tell-all book, has made many appearances on MSNBC to comment on the administration and Trump personally, particularly with regard to issues of race and gender. She has also made news several times for her apparent recording of conversations that took place within the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com