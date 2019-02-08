Former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe Calls For Fairfax’s ‘Immediate Resignation’ After Second Sex Assault Allegation

Former Democratic Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe called for Justin Fairfax‘s “immediate resignation” shortly after a second woman came forward to accuse the lieutenant governor of sexual assault.

An attorney for Meredith Watson claimed in a statement Friday Fairfax raped her in 2000 when the two were students at Duke University. Watson’s lawyer wrote that the attack was “premeditated and aggressive,” and added that they have “statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

McAuliffe, a Democrat who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, called for Fairfax’s resignation in a tweet on Friday.

“The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible,” he wrote. “It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation.”

Read Watson’s statement here.

