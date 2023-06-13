Fox Guest Complains The ‘Average American’ is Now Focused on Allegation Trump ‘Compromised National Security’

Fox News contributor Kara Frederick with The Heritage Foundation expressed her concern that the “average American” will focus on the point that Trump “compromised national security,” which shouldn’t matter because the Biden administration doesn’t really doesn’t care about national security anyway.

“Jim Jordan is right,” Frederick said of the Ohio Republican’s contention that the U.S. has an unfair legal system. “There is a reason why lady justice has a blindfold on. So, I think everyone sees this for what it is.”

“I’ve said on this program before, there is a two-tiered system of justice. And what makes me very upset is that, this is ostensibly about national security. If the Biden administration actually cared about national security, there would not be Chinese police stations on our soil, the surveillance site in Cuba would not be in operation. The Chinese spy balloon would not have traversed the continental United States transmitting real-time intelligence back to the CCP. So, when I look at this, I worry that the average American is just going to see that data point: Trump compromised national security, when, in reality, does this administration really care about national security?” she continued.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges — 37 to be exact, including violating the Espionage Act by allegedly sharing classified information with someone without proper clearance. He headed to the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday for a 3 p.m. arraignment, along with co-defendant Walt Nauta. On the way, Trump posted to Truth Social: “ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA.”

The former president said on conservative radio Monday night that he planned to plead not guilty.

After the arraignment, Trump will head back to his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, where he plans to make a statement on the charges.

