Fox Host Asks ‘What Does It Say’ About GOP If Party Gives In To Biden — Who They Claim ‘Can’t Even Find His Own Pants’

Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Sean Duffy, a former GOP congressman, joined America Reports on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling deal struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the White House over the weekend.

Anchor Sandra Smith kicked off the conversation by noting 35 “Republicans are saying no to that bill right now.”

“Sean, are you concerned that McCarthy’s going to be able to get it passed?” Smith asked.

“No, I think he’s going to get the votes. I mean, McCarthy used to be the whip in the House. He’s effective at counting votes, getting people to get to yes,” Duffy replied, adding:

By the way, they might be strong-arming some people today on the House floor. Make no mistake of that in the Republican Party. But this was the art of the possible when you have a divided government. You’re not going to get everything you like, which is why you have some hardcore Republicans and hardcore Democrats saying we’re not going to say yes.

“Do you support it?” Smith interjected.

“I would probably vote no if I was in the House on this bill because listen I think $32 trillion in debt. We have a crisis on the horizon. I don’t know if it comes in three years, five years, ten years, but it’s going to come and it’s going to be devastating for the country. I think they should have cut more. But I understand the deal that Kevin McCarthy cut. And with Joe Biden, I thought it was the best he could do,” Duffy concluded.

Smith then turned to Tarlov, who is a co-host on Fox’s top-rated The Five and sits in the “liberal” seat on the show.

“I think it’s a big win for the White House and it’s a big win also for Kevin McCarthy, who looks like somebody who can actually work across the aisle. He’s working with the slimmest of majorities. Right. It’s three or four. And I don’t know George Santos, I said is like half a congressman at this point, but he managed to get it done,” Tarlov replied, eliciting a chuckle from Duffy.

“He showed that he can go into the Oval Office and sit down with the president and do it. I know that some Republicans won’t like that. They just want everything to be like, no, no, no, no, no. But this is what the American people chose. They chose divided government in the midterms, and this is what they’re getting. But, you know, I saw Nancy Mace, who has been all over TV,” Tarlov continued.

“Called it a lie to the American people,” Smith noted of Mace’s comments.

“Well, called it a lie, but also said that Joe Biden is someone who can’t find his own pants. I’m sorry. What does it say about the GOP if a guy who can’t find his own pants is consistently winning against you? And I think that she should back off that kind of rhetoric,” Tarlov argued.

“Alright, that’s worthy of a response from Sean Duffy,” cut in Smith.

“Well, listen, I think there’s a lot of anger and there’s a lot of people who believe that there could have and should have been more. But again, you do see the art of the possible. You don’t get everything you want. You don’t get it in marriage, you don’t get it in politics. We never get what we want as men. If we get 20%, we’re lucky, right?” Duffy jested.

“Hold on. Is Rachel going to be happy about that?” joked Smith, referring to Duffy’s wife – who is also a Fox host.

“I guess I get 20. I get 20%. She could say. Yeah, I guess,” Duffy joked.

“Those aren’t bad odds. I’d take them for a lifetime,” Tarlov quipped.

“Yeah, I know. And that’s what you guys normally get against us men. But I think that the danger here for Kevin McCarthy and again, I think it was the best deal he could get. But now you’re hearing the far right say we want to recall the speaker and that can be a problem for him if this far right-wing says we want to take him out and every Democrat would join in that process, that’s the real threat, not the votes,” Duffy added.

“I am not sure that they want that. What we would get instead of him would be demonstrably worse. And some of that you couldn’t work with. So they might be out on an island by themselves with that,” concluded Tarlov.

“To your point, he’s effective. He’s able to negotiate deals and he’s able to count votes,” Duffy replied.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

