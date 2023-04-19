Fox Host Reacts to Republican’s Talking Points About Alvin Bragg: ‘What Does That Have to Do with the Constitutionality of the Subpoena?’

Gillian Turner pressed Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) on whether he believes the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is constitutional.

Bragg charged former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records earlier this month. Republicans have accused Bragg of having political motives. In response, the Judiciary Committee – on which Hunt serves – subpoenaed the D.A. over the indictment. Bragg is fighting the subpoena in court.

Guest-hosting on Wednesday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, Turner asked Hunt about the ongoing legal battle.

“In his suit filed last week, Alvin Bragg says that the committee you serve on is mounting a political intimidation crusade here,” Turner said. “His attorneys, in their latest filing, say this: ‘The subpoena is part of a plan to intimidate, harass, retaliate and hold accountable D.A. Bragg for enforcing New York’s criminal law against a then-New Yorker, Mr. Trump. What do you say?”

Hunt replied by invoking billionaire Democratic megadonor George Soros.

“Alvin Bragg is a woke, Soros-funded D.A. that’s more interested in downgrading felonies to misdemeanors than he is at taking care of the people of New York,” Hunt responded. He then cited the Judiciary Committee’s field hearing in New York and spoke about crime in New York.

“Ok,” Turner said after a brief pause. “Respectfully, what does that have to do with the constitutionality of the subpoena from the Judiciary Committee?”

Hunt dodges the question again and continued to speak about violent crime.

“But Congressman, he’s on the receiving end of a subpoena from the committee on which you serve,” she said of Trump. “So do you believe that it’s a constitutional subpoena? Let’s start there.”

“Well, first of all, he used federal money to investigate President Trump,” he replied. “So, then you are now involving the federal government.”

Hunt resumed speaking about violent crime.

Watch above via Fox News.

