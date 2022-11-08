Fox News Anchor Alarmed By Kari Lake’s Vow to ‘Reform the Media’: U.S. Has a ‘Rich History of a Free Press’

Fox News anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts reacted to GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, taking questions from reporters after casting her vote on Tuesday. Roberts noted Lake vowed to reform the media, which has been a regular target of her attacks, but challenged her on exactly what that means.

“So there you have it. Kari Lake, the gubernatorial candidate there, speaking after she cast her vote. Obviously, John, she is speaking after Maricopa County election officials reported that 20% of the tabulation machines in and around Maricopa County are having some problems,” Smith began, adding:

They say that they are trying to fix those problems. The election official, Bill Gates, said that right now. But some remarkable moments there where she said stay in line, don’t let all this craziness distract you. You do not get out of line.

“Also saying that she intends to be the governor there for the next eight years, not be Donald Trump’s running mate, saying I’m going to be your worst frickin nightmare for the next eight years,” Roberts added, laughing at that last part.

“She also said she was it was her intention to reform the media,” Roberts noted, adding:

I’m not quite sure what she was getting at there because the ripe the history of a free press, the rich history of a free press in this country is something we have embraced for many, many hundreds of years. So I’m not quite sure how a politician goes about reforming the media

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

