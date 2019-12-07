Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Says Nancy Pelosi ‘Lost Her Mind’ Over James Rosen’s ‘Hate’ Question

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week went off on Sinclair reporter James Rosen, formerly of Fox News, over his question about whether she hates President Trump, it made quite a splash. Enough so that it the exchange took air from the impeachment she was announcing, which is some feat.

In fact, the moment spawned such a big reaction that even concepts from Mediaite writers turned up in response tweets from the Trump War Room account.

Nancy Pelosi is taking her hatred of impeachment questions a little too far… pic.twitter.com/yQV9fIyhBo — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 6, 2019

But on Fox & Friends on Saturday, the question at hand was whether Pelosi was being hypocritical in hating being accused of hating, considering, they explained, that she previously has used the word before herself.

Chief correspondent and Fox & Friends weekend co-host Ed Henry first teased the segment by saying that Pelosi “kind of lost her mind when a reporter asked her a simple question.”

They played a portion of the clip, and then Henry, cut off slightly by the outtro music, seems to say that Pelosi doesn’t use or doesn’t like the use of the word hate, and said “except we found a little video where she said that in the 90s, and she did use hate. A little hypocrisy alert for the Speaker is next.”

When the actual segment began, co-host Lisa Boothe sat down with pollster and Fox contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson to discuss the hate moment.

Boothe began by saying that Pelosi was “firing back against the word ‘hate'” in the exchange with Rosen. “But, she was speaking a little bit of a different tune in 1990. Watch this.”

Two clips of Pelosi played, the first was again from the presser, showing the Speaker saying “I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me.”

In the second, a clip from 1998, shows Pelosi saying “Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.”

“So Kristen, the media has made Nancy Pelosi out to be this prolific Speaker. However if you go back to 2010 she saw historic losses, walked her party off a cliff with Obamacare. Is she doing that again with impeachment?” asked Boothe after the clip played, not addressing the word “hate” to begin the spot with her guest.

The two discussed the impeachment and how it may affect prospects for Democrats, missing like 20 opportunities to say that Democrats might “hate” the outcome or that swing voters “hate” that Democrats aren’t focusing on healthcare.

Still, the clip of Pelosi using the word hate to describe the motives of others after blowing up about someone using it with regard to her own is not a bad find.

