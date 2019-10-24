Republican members of Congress who stormed the impeachment hearing on Wednesday, “asked to be arrested,” and wanted “the optics of being marched out of the SCIF in handcuffs,” according to sources who spoke to Fox News.

“Fox News learned in more detail how things went down Wednesday in the House Intelligence Committee when 25-30 House Republicans barged into a closed-door deposition of Pentagon official Laura Cooper,” according to the report by Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Louis Casiano. “There was never any threat of arrest, but a source said some members asked to be arrested, citing the optics of being marched out of the SCIF in handcuffs in front of throngs of reporters and news cameras.”

“That would have surely supported a running GOP narrative that Democrats have run amok with the impeachment process,” Fox News reported.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “We’re going to go and see if we can get inside.” WATCH: Republicans storm closed-door SCIF hearing to protest impeachment inquiry https://t.co/HzYe5CmIux pic.twitter.com/EJBRr3WsnX — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2019

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and a large group of other House Republicans stormed the hearing on Wednesday, bringing in their cell phones with them, which led to a delay as Capitol Police performed a sweep to collect the devices.

