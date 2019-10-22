A new report states that Fox News military analyst Jack Keane made multiple trips to the White House in a bid to make President Donald Trump reconsider his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

NBC reports that the former U.S. general-turned-national security analyst was among the Trump allies who recently tried to get the president to change his mind about the Syria pullout as it gave Turkey the chance to start their military incursion.

Sources told NBC that Keane first visited the White House on Oct. 8, and that when he met with Trump, he pulled out a map, showed the president several oil fields, and tried to tell the president that those locations would be at risk of falling under Iranian control if there was a complete U.S. troop pullout.

About a week later, Keane returned to the White House alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and together they tried to warn Trump about the oil fields again.

Keane and Graham also reportedly listened in while Trump spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kurdish General Mazloum Kobani Abdi over the situation on the phone.

From the report:

Keane displayed a map showing that nearly three quarters of Syria’s oil fields are in the parts of the country where U.S. troops are deployed, the people familiar with the meeting said. They said that Graham and Keane told the president that Iran is preparing to move toward the oil fields and could seize the air space above them once the U.S. leaves. The president seemed “resigned” to leaving a small number of American troops in northern Syria to keep control of the oil, according to a person who was present.

