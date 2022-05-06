Fox News Report on Madison Cawthorn Scandals Suggests GOP ‘Fidelity’ to Trump Will Help Him Survive

Fox News covered the bevy of recent scandals plaguing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Friday, but cited a political scientist who argued Cawthorn, thanks to his endorsement from former President Donald Trump, is still likely to sail to reelection.

“Another day, another video, or scandal, or eye roll, that’s what it’s been like lately for GOP North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn,” said Fox Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, adding, “Everything from him posing in women’s lingerie and being groped by an aide, there are traffic incidents and he brought a loaded gun to the airport twice.”

“Nancy Pelosi says the GOP needs to take care of their own,” Pergram continued, before showing a clip of Pelosi saying:

I thought you were arrested to try to take a gun on the plane. I guess his member was treated differently.

“GOP North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has had enough of Cawthorn,” Pergram added.

“Absurd to embarrassing,” Tillis is then seen saying while talking with reporters.

“What if he wins the primary, what will it mean for the district?” a reporter asks.

“Disappointed for his constituents and that’s why I’m working to avoid that outcome,” Tillis says before joining a meeting.

“Tillis is backing State Senator Chuck Edwards over Cawthorn in the upcoming primary but it’s unclear if that makes a difference,” Pergram adds, noting, “Cawthorn earned the endorsement of former President Trump.”

“I’m not real sure that we moved to a point where there will be retribution by the voters because of the loyalty and the fidelity that a lot of Republicans have, particularly to the former president,” said Dr. J. Michael Bitzer from Catawba College in North Carolina, underscoring Pergram’s argument.

“Cawthorn is shrugging it off,” Pergram adds, before showing a clip from a video of Cawthorn, who is only 26, addressing the latest scandal.

“I was told I look pretty good in the pictures, there should be some bipartisan agreement on that,” jests the controversial Congressman.

Cawthorn’s latest scandals involve a leaked video in which he can be seen naked “humping” another man and allegations of insider trading.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com