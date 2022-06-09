Fox News Skips Commercials for More Than Two and Half Hours to Trash Jan. 6 Committee Hearing While It Airs Elsewhere

Fox News primetime shows went commercial-free for more than two and a half hours while not airing Thursday night’s hearing of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The network announced this week it would broadcast its regular programming. Meanwhile, the hearing aired on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and other channels.

The hearing began around 8 p.m. ET, coinciding with the start of Tucker Carlson Tonight, which forwent commercials for the hour. Tucker Carlson used the entire hour to downplay the storming of the Capitol and entertain conspiracy theories about that day.

Carlson hosted several guests, including Tulsi Gabbard, who said Democrats created the committee because “they don’t want to deal with the real issues are struggling with.”

Other guests included CPAC head Matt Schlapp, Jan. 6 truther Julie Kelly, and Federalist CEO Sean Davis, who said the hearing was “akin to the dissolution of the republic.”

Carlson also hosted Darren Beattie, who called the riot “a clear hoax.”

Hannity aired at 9 p.m. ET and also went commercial-less. The hearing ended during the time slot.

For much of the program Sean Hannity spoke with former Department of Defense acting chief-of-staff Kash Patel.

The two repeated the false claim that Trump “authorized” 20,000 national guardsmen to mobilize ahead of Jan. 6. In reality, Trump made an offhanded remark and made no formal authorization pertaining to soldiers.

During a meeting at the White House on Jan. 5, Trump reportedly stated, “You’re going to need 10,000 people.” However, he took no formal action to deploy the 10,000 troops.

Hannity also spoke with Reps. Jim Banks and Elise Stefanik, as well as Trump alums Stephen Miller and Reince Priebus.

Despite the committee having already adjourned, The Ingraham Angle offered similar, commercial -free commentary about the committee’s proceedings until nearly 40 minutes into the program.

Meanwhile, Fox Business Network aired the hearing. At 11 p.m. ET, Fox News hosted a two-hour reaction show with anchors Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, and Shannon Bream.

