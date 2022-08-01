Fox’s Charles Payne Shares Video of Man Lurking Outside House: ‘If One of These of These Motherf*ckers Ever Breaks Into My Home…’

Charles Payne went on a tear during a Fox & Friends appearance after sharing a video of a man lurking outside of his home, something the Fox Business host called the “ultimate violation.”

Payne tweeted out video captured by a home security camera over the weekend. In the footage, an unidentified person in a hoodie can be seen scoping out a car on the property and then approaching the door and grabbing from the front door knob.

“If one of these mothetfuckers ever breaks into my house I’m going to try to kill them to protect my family,” Payne tweeted, adding that criminals have been “emboldened”

Last night this happened.

In an interview with Ainsley Earhardt, Payne went into further detail and called for tougher penalties for criminals, saying far worse could have happened had his door not been locked.

“We live in a society that’s seducing people to commit crimes. These lawmakers need to wake up because this is the ultimate violation. Touching my doorknob and attempting perhaps to come inside my house is the ultimate violation,” Payne said.

He also pushed back against gun control advocates, saying he should be able to use anything to protect his family, from a hammer to a machine gun.

“I got to defend myself, and I don’t give a damn what I use to defend myself. Some people were tweeting, ‘you don’t need an AR-15.’ I’ll use whatever the hell I need to protect my family. I’ll use a mallet, a hammer, a machine gun, anything I need to use, I should be allowed to use as an American. Once someone violates me and my family. Period. Everything’s off. Everything is off,” Payne said.

He further explained breaking into a home as the “ultimate violation” by referencing Julias Caesar.

“You go back to the Roman Empire, even Caesar wouldn’t go into someone’s home,” he said. “It’s always been a sanctuary that shouldn’t be violated.”

