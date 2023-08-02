Fox’s Compagno Pushes Theory Trump Indictments Were Timed Deliberately to Distract From Hunter Biden News

Fox News host Emily Compagno evoked colleague Jesse Watters in his theory that each of the indictments brought against Donald Trump was timed specifically to take “the heat” off of President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday’s Outnumbered, Kayleigh McEnany set the stage when she talked about the “optics” of Biden enjoying himself on vacation while Trump’s second federal (third overall) indictment was announced.

McEnany said:

I think it’s important to look at what the American people see here when they look at Trump and Biden, and I’m talking pure political optics. You look at President Trump, you see a guy with a 53.4% Real Clear Politics approval, or I should say, that is what he’s garnering among Republican voters at this point in time. So, for all intents and purposes, he looks like he is going to be the nominee unless there is a big shakeup or polling changes. So, they see this individual who’s on his way there, they go back to last Wednesday where you covered the Hunter situation, the plea deal breaks apart, there’s this hidden phrase in the diversion agreement and the judge says, ‘this isn’t fair.’ Fast forward to yesterday, Tuesday, and you see a second indictment against a former sitting president. You compare that to Biden. This is his DOJ. And look, he says the DOJ is independent, let’s take him at his word. But optically what you see is a president at the beach, a president going to dinner and a movie, a president at an Oppenheimer film that when he walks out, Politico Playbook says this: “Meanwhile, the only public statement from President Joe Biden last night was in response to a shouted question from the pool. “It was compelling,” the president said. He was asked how he liked the movie ‘Oppenheimer.'” So, you see someone whose political opponent has been indicted as he enjoys dinner and a movie, and it is, at the end of the day, his Department of Justice.

Compagno teed off on those observations by bringing up the timing of the indictments as they relate to developments in Hunter Biden stories.

“That’s right. And the timeline, again, just to underscore, so notable — that every time the Hunter Biden situation, and the corruption, makes the headlines, an indictment seems to drop — June, July, August,” she said.

It was less pronounced but the same sentiment as proposed by Watters on Tuesday night’s Jesse Watters Primetime, when he stated flatly that the indictments are the product of the DOJ, the White House, and presumably the New York DA’s office coordinating or conspiring to deflect attention from the Biden family.

“The timing of this indictment was coordinated to take the heat off Biden,” Watters said during his Primetime show. “This is the third time this has happened.”

“This isn’t a coincidence,” said Watters, which is what Compagno echoed and implied in her own Wednesday remarks.

