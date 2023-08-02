Fox’s MacCallum Claims Trump Just Listened ‘To The Attorneys He Wanted To’ And Not Those Advising Him ‘The Exact Opposite’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum appeared to shoot holes in Donald Trump‘s possible defense on his latest federal indictment by claiming the former president didn’t listen to attorneys who advised against interfering in the 2020 election.

“But one of the other things I think is really at issue here is the issue of presidential powers. What does the president have the right to do? What does he have the right to say? So, you’re looking into statements that the president saying, you know, he was being convinced by his attorneys — and obviously he was listening to the attorneys he wanted to listen to because other people were telling him the exact opposite — but is there a crime here, is the question.”

Some conservatives called Trump’s latest indictment on four federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction, a violation of the former president’s First Amendment rights, while others saw an opportunity for Trump to blame his legal counsel.

In a new Rolling Stone article, reporters Adam Rawnsley and Aswan Suebsang examined the strategy that could pit Trump against lawyers that include Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

The article began:

Donald Trump’s attorneys are preparing a legal plan to shovel blame onto the lawyers who aided his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has now been indicted over Jan. 6 and its surrounding events, and if the case goes to trial, his current legal team is preparing an “advice of counsel” argument, attempting to pull blame away from the former president for any possible illegal activity. Plans for such a defense have been percolating since last year, the two sources say.

Whatever strategy Trump’s attorneys use, MacCallum said 71 percent of Republican voters planned to stand by him.

“I think that people have become somewhat inured to all this. They throw their hands up and say, ‘look, let’s have an election in 2024 and let the people decide.'”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

