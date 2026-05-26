Fox’s Will Cain and Michigan’s left-wing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed clashed over President Donald Trump‘s $1.8 billion “piggy bank” in a fiery debate during which the two continuously spoke over each other.

Tuesday’s conversation covered a revolving, quick succession of topics from ICE to gas to Trump’s controversial $1.8 billion fund designed to compensate people who claim to have been targeted by former President Joe Biden‘s Department of Justice and Democrats as victims of “weaponization and lawfare.”

Cain pressed El-Sayed on whether he believes in the “rule of law” after El-Sayed attempted to flip the interview and called on Cain to “answer the question” about whether he pumps his own gas.

“It is violating law to come in this country illegally,” Cain said. “If you want no enforcement mechanism for it, what I see is you advocating for lawlessness. … When I see things like you put on your X feed, which you did delete, like, immigrants are American, refugees are American, undocumented people are American, either that or the only real Americans are native Americans, you pick, I see you denying something like the rule of law and the concept of citizenship. I’m curious if that’s your proposal to the people of Michigan?”

El-Sayed diverted his answer toward Trump’s $1.8 billion fund and gas prices simultaneously.

“If we want to talk about law enforcement, I do want to bring up the question about the $1.8 billion Department of Justice piggy bank that Donald Trump wants to hand out to people who clearly broke our laws on January 6,” he said. “But I ask the question about gas prices because I happened to pump my gas on Memorial Day. The worst part of my day was having to pay $82.89. I thought about the fact that we lost more than a dozen service members in a war we never should have been fighting, to raise those gas prices in the first place. You want to talk about the rule of law, there are plenty of opportunities for us to talk about that—”

Cain interjected as El-Sayed attempted to continue speaking.

“I appreciate your position,” Cain said. “You are opposed to the war in Iran, and you don’t like the current gas prices—”

El-Sayed hurriedly repeated Cain’s name, asking to “finish” his “answer” as Cain asserted, “You’re not answering my questions.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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